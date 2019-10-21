9 year old facing murder charges in April fire arraigned Monday

EUREKA (WEEK) — The 9 year old boy being charged in the deaths of five in an April fire appeared in court Monday for his arraignment.

The juvenile was charged earlier this month with five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of arson.

It was explained to him that these are allegations. If found guilty, prosecutors said he could face a minimum of five years probation and the possibility of probation until he is 21.

Peter Dluski will serve as his defense attorney.

It was explained probation could include counseling services, paying restitution for damages caused, and if he violated his probation by the time he is 13, among other actions.

During the arraignment, Judge Charles Feenhad explained the meaning of arson to the juvenile.

A gag order has been placed on all parties, which was requested by the Department of Child and Family Services.

The juvenile will return to court November 22 for a pre-trial hearing.

Two adults and three children were killed in the April 6 fire at Timberline Trailer Court in Goodfield.

Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall; 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Daemeon Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1 were pronounced dead at the scene. The Woodford County Coroner later determined the deaths to be homicides.