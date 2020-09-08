Bradley University issues campus-wide quarantine, remote learning until Sept. 23

PEORIA (WEEK) - In response to 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campus, Bradley University is enacting an all-campus quarantine for the next two weeks in the hopes of slowing down the case count.

"We are doing this because we feel this is the best way to reset the behaviors of our campus. People have to take this seriously. We're still seeing some large and small gatherings and that is putting a strain on the institution," says Bradley University spokesperson Renee Charles.

Currently, 500 students are in quarantine following contact tracing. The two-week decision expands to off-campus houses, apartments, and Greek housing. Bradley is following a similar model used by other schools such as The University of Notre Dame and Butler University.

"A dozen or so institutions have implemented this quarantine and have seen positive results come from it and so we're hoping for the same thing because the last thing we want is to shut down our campus for the semester and send everyone home." said Charles.

Students are required to remain in their living spaces but can leave for essential items, such as food or supplies. Any student that fails to adhere to the guidelines could face disciplinary actions.

"Perhaps in the most egregious case, [it could result] a dismissal from our campus and obviously, we don't want that. We are just absolutely imploring student to please pay attention these guidelines. We are not going to be tolerant any longer," said Charles.

Some students support the school for holding students accountable.

"Rules are put in place for a reason. If you're not going to follow them, then why be here?" questioned Garrett Forsythe, a freshmen engineering major.

Bradley University will re-evaluate the campus numbers and see where the school stands after the two-week period.